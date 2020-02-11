Cris Cyborg welcomes 'new era' in Bellator MMA after vintage performance to win title

Cris Cyborg declared the beginning of a "new era" in Bellator MMA after defeating Julia Budd to claim the featherweight title.

The Brazilian-American completed an unprecedented MMA Grand Slam, becoming the first fighter to win titles in the UFC, Bellator, Strikeforce and Invicta FC after defeating Budd by TKO in the fourth round of the main event in Bellator 238.

Cyborg (22-2, 1 NC) has now finished 18 of her 22 victories by KO/TKO with her only loss since 2005 coming by knockout against Amanda Nunes.

"I feel really happy to have the opportunity to make history," Cyborg said. "This is gonna be cool. The only fighter to win four titles (in those different organisations). It just means we don't quit. I had a lot of downs, good times in my career. But I don't quit. It made me strong.

"I want to say thank you to my team and hello to Brazil. I'm happy and thankful. With every step I have learned something in my career. The new kids have motivated me, so this is now a new era. I'm very happy to be a Bellator champion."

The break-down

Former MMA referee John McCarthy breaks down Cris Cyborg's history-making win over Julia Budd at The Forum last month.