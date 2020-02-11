Douglas Lima and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane sign multi-year, multi-fight extensions with Bellator

Douglas Lima defeated Rory MacDonald in Bellator 232 to win the welterweight world grand prix

Douglas Lima and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will continue to compete inside the Bellator cage after signing exclusive multi-year, multi-fight extensions.

Lima, 32, recently defeated Rory MacDonald in a welterweight world grand prix final match-up that saw Lima leave as a world champion with a $1 million prize.

Since making his promotional debut in 2011, 'The Phenom' has earned 14 victories, including a trio of world titles and 10 finishes, making him one of the most dominant fighters in the 170-pound division.

With 26 of his 32 career victories coming by way of knockout or submission, including consecutive dominant finishes over Andrey Koreshkov and Britain's Michael 'Venom' Page in the first two rounds of the world grand prix tournament, Lima has recently made it clear that he now has title aspirations at middleweight.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will continue to fight inside the Bellator cage (picture courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Born and raised in Honolulu, the inaugural Bellator flyweight champ Macfarlane has remained undefeated in her career.

She returned to Hawaii with a submission win over British fighter Kate Jackson this past December.

"Both Douglas Lima and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane continue to prove they are two of the most dominant fighters on the Bellator roster," said Bellator president Scott Coker.

"They made their Bellator debuts very early on in their careers, have climbed to the top of their respective divisions and have come to represent what this promotion is all about. As champions, both have taken on all challenges and have succeeded in every opportunity. I look forward to watching them continue their careers with us."