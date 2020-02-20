MMA News

James Haskell will make his Bellator MMA Pro debut in May

Last Updated: 20/02/20 1:51pm

Former rugby star James Haskell will make his Bellator MMA debut in May
Former rugby star James Haskell will make his Bellator MMA debut in May

Former England international rugby star James Haskell will make his Bellator MMA professional debut at London's SSE Arena on Saturday, May 16.

Making his highly anticipated debut on the card is recent Bellator signing, Haskell, whose opponent will be confirmed at a later date.

Having used MMA to aid his rugby training, Haskell has been preparing for his professional debut at London Shootfighters, where he has trained for many years, alongside the likes of British MMA star Michael "Venom" Page.

Featuring in the main event is a rebooked bantamweight bout between Irish MMA hero James "The Strabanimal" Gallagher (10-1) and Sunderland's Cal "Pacino" Ellenor (8-2), who were due to headline this weekend's card in Dublin.
2:01
War of words: James Gallagher and Cal Ellenor will face each other in a rebooked bantamweight bout
War of words: James Gallagher and Cal Ellenor will face each other in a rebooked bantamweight bout

Last year saw Bellator stage two fight nights in the English capital, with a Bellator middleweight championship bout headlining the first in June, before local star Michael Page topped the card in November. With a third event in less than 12 months confirmed, the scene is set for another explosive European Series card.
5:28
Former England rugby international James Haskell tells us why he's joined the world of MMA
Former England rugby international James Haskell tells us why he's joined the world of MMA

