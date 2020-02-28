Fabian Edwards on card alongside James Haskell, James Gallagher and his rival Cal Ellenor in London

Fabian Edwards will join the main card of Bellator London

Fabian 'The Assassin' Edwards has joined James Haskell on the card for Bellator London at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday, May 16.

Edwards (9-0) joins the main card of Bellator London, where he will once again put his undefeated record on the line against Dutch fighter Costello 'The Spaniard' van Steenis (12-2) in an explosive middleweight co-main event.

Edwards and van Steenis join Irish hero James 'The Strabanimal' Gallagher and his rival Cal 'Pacino' Ellenor from Sunderland on the main card, who meet in a highly anticipated, rebooked bantamweight main event.

The news follows the announcement former international rugby star Haskell will step into the Bellator cage for the first time, launching his professional MMA career against an as yet unconfirmed opponent.

Updated Bellator London: Gallagher vs. Ellenor Card:

Bantamweight Main Event: James Gallagher (10-1) vs Cal Ellenor (8-2)

Middleweight Co-Main Event: Fabian Edwards (9-0) vs Costello van Steenis (12-2)

Heavyweight bout: James Haskell (Pro Debut) vs TBC