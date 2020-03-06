Leah McCourt to continue her MMA rise as she joins main card of Bellator London

Leah McCourt returns to the Bellator cage at the SSE Arena, Wembley in May

Leah McCourt will continue her rise in the world of MMA as she joins a bumper main card of Bellator London at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

'The Curse' McCourt (4-1) will take on New Zealand-born Janay 'Hollowpoint' Harding (5-4) in a featherweight bout on the main card on Saturday, May 16.

McCourt heads to London off the back of her historic main event victory over Germany's Judith Ruis at Bellator Dublin.

Leah 'The Curse' McCourt grabbed the headlines at Bellator Europe, Dublin

Training at SBG Charlestown under the guidance of her coach Owen Roddy, McCourt has made a rapid rise towards the top of Bellator and she will aim to stretch her record to 5-1 when she tackles 25-year-old Harding in May.

Harding has already claimed a victory over fellow SBG product Sinead Kavanagh back in October 2018 and she will be looking to rediscover her winning ways in front of a packed Wembley crowd.

The main card is already taking shape, following the announcement of the highly anticipated bantamweight main event between Leah's fellow countryman, James 'The Strabanimal' Gallagher, and his rival Cal 'Pacino' Ellenor from Sunderland.

Meanwhile, fan favourite Fabian 'The Assassin' Edwards and Dutch fighter Costello 'The Spaniard' van Steenis will face off in a middleweight co-main event bout and ex-rugby star James Haskell will make his professional MMA debut, with his opponent set to be announced in the coming weeks.