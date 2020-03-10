Paul Daley in Bellator MMA action from Connecticut

Britain's Paul Daley (42-17-2) and fellow knockout artist Sabah Homasi (13-8) will meet on the main card of Bellator 241 this weekend.

Daley will be aiming to build on back-to-back wins over Saad Awad and Erick Silva when he takes on Homasi in the welterweight division.

'Semtex', who owns an incredible 33 knockout victories among his 42 career wins, will be aiming for another stoppage against 'The Sleek Sheik'.

Bellator 241 - Friday, 13 March

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Fabio Aguiar vs Anatoly Tokov

Zach Zane vs Nick Newell

Sabah Homasi vs Paul Daley

Ronny Markes vs Matt Mitrione

Emmanuel Sanchez vs Daniel Weichel (5 rounds)

Pedro Carvalho vs Patricio Pitbull (5 rounds)

Catch the action from Bellator 241 with Paul Daley taking on Sabah Homasi at 3am on Sky Sports Mix.