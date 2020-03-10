MMA News

Paul Daley in Bellator MMA action from Connecticut

Catch Paul Daley in action at 3am on Sky Sports Mix this Friday

Britain's Paul Daley returns to the Bellator MMA cage this weekend
Britain's Paul Daley (42-17-2) and fellow knockout artist Sabah Homasi (13-8) will meet on the main card of Bellator 241 this weekend.

Daley will be aiming to build on back-to-back wins over Saad Awad and Erick Silva when he takes on Homasi in the welterweight division.

'Semtex', who owns an incredible 33 knockout victories among his 42 career wins, will be aiming for another stoppage against 'The Sleek Sheik'.

The rivalry between the Pitbull brothers and Straight Blast Gym Ireland intensified this week
Bellator 241 - Friday, 13 March
Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT
Fabio Aguiar vs Anatoly Tokov
Zach Zane vs Nick Newell
Sabah Homasi vs Paul Daley
Ronny Markes vs Matt Mitrione
Emmanuel Sanchez vs Daniel Weichel (5 rounds)
Pedro Carvalho vs Patricio Pitbull (5 rounds)
Pedro Carvalho believes that Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire is no more than a 'chess player' inside the cage
Catch the action from Bellator 241 with Paul Daley taking on Sabah Homasi at 3am on Sky Sports Mix.
The rivalry between James Gallagher and Cal Ellenor became more heated during Bellator's press conference in New York
