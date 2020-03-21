Leah McCourt preparing for Bellator MMA featherweight fight against Janay Harding

2:59 Leah McCourt is back in full training for her Bellator MMA featherweight fight against Janay Harding at the SSE Arena in Wembley in May Leah McCourt is back in full training for her Bellator MMA featherweight fight against Janay Harding at the SSE Arena in Wembley in May

Leah McCourt says she is in "Rocky" training for her Bellator MMA featherweight fight against Janay Harding at the SSE Arena in Wembley in May.

'The Curse' McCourt (4-1) is set to take on New Zealand-born 'Hollowpoint' Harding (5-4) on the main card on Saturday, May 16.

Training at SBG Charlestown under the guidance of her coach Owen Roddy, McCourt has made a rapid rise towards the top of Bellator and she will aim to stretch her record to 5-1 when she tackles 25-year-old Harding.

But the main card, which also features James 'The Strabanimal' Gallagher, and his rival Cal 'Pacino' Ellenor from Sunderland as well as ex-rugby star James Haskell, could be in jeopardy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

I'm used to training in difficult circumstances being a single mum. Leah McCourt

"I'm back into Rocky training," McCourt told Sky Sports News. "Obviously the gyms are closed but I have a boxing bag in my grandad's garage and I'm out doing sprints. I'm using the treadmill in my kitchen, I'm used to training in difficult circumstances being a single mum.

"Until I hear any different I'm training for that and looking forward to that event."