Coronavirus: Conor McGregor latest sports star to pledge huge donation

Conor McGregor has bought €1m-worth of equipment to help fight the coronavirus in Ireland

Conor McGregor has joined the likes of Roger Federer and Pep Guardiola in pledging a huge donation in the fight against Covid-19.

Details of the UFC superstar's €1m contribution to fund equipment in his home province of Leinster emerged when he posted on Twitter a conversation with Irish politician Paschal Donohoe.

McGregor is the latest high-profile sportsperson to offer financial or practical help, Federer announcing earlier a donation of 1m Swiss Francs to vulnerable families in his home country.

Guardiola has pledged €1m to help combat the disease in Spain, where the number of deaths has now surpassed China's total, while Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are reported to have made similar donations.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says that giving free rooms to NHS staff in his Manchester hotel was the right thing to do, and also commended the decision to postpone Euro 2020

And Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka have given €2m between them.

Sportspeople continue to offer assistance in other ways, with boxer Amir Khan offering use of his retail and events venue in Bolton to NHS staff, as Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and ex-Manchester United team-mates Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs have already done with their hotels.