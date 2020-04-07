How Bellator MMA fighters are keeping fit during the coronavirus lockdown

How are Bellator MMA fighters keeping themselves fit while staying safe under the current coronavirus lockdown?

Bellator athletes from around the world including James Gallagher, Leah McCourt, Fabian Edwards, Pedro Carvalho, Kiefer Crosbie, Terry Brazier, Mike Shipman, Chris Duncan, Dom Wooding and Alberth Dias have released a training video montage - #ALONETOGETHER

From unorthodox squats to garden circuits and much more, there are many workout tips to be found in this training montage...