Bellator MMA star Leah McCourt has some workouts you can do at home

2:23 Bellator's Leah McCourt has some workouts that you can easily do at home Bellator's Leah McCourt has some workouts that you can easily do at home

Needing some Monday motivation? Bellator's Leah McCourt has some workouts that you can easily do at home.

McCourt became first female to headline a Bellator Europe event when she beat Germany's Judith Ruiz at Dublin's 3Arena in February.

'The Curse' McCourt (4-1) is the rising star of MMA. She usually trains at SBG Charlestown under the guidance of her coach Owen Roddy.

But since the start of the coronavirus crisis, Belfast's McCourt has been training at home.

Now she has put together a special workout plan that we can all follow, so check out the video at the top of the page...