Jacare Souza pulled from UFC 249 after positive COVID-19 test, bout with Uriah Hall off

Jacare Souza will not be competing at UFC 249

The UFC was forced to cancel one of its bouts at UFC 249 on Saturday after middleweight Jacare Souza and two of his cornermen tested positive for coronavirus.

Brazilian-born Souza was supposed to fight American Uriah Hall at UFC 249, which was originally scheduled for April 18 in New York but postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"UFC's medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19," UFC said in a statement.

"All three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC's medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment."

After the news was announced, Hall wished Souza well in his recovery on Twitter.

Hall tweeted: "Brother I know it sucks ,I'm sorry you have to go through this. I am beyond devastated for the missed opportunity. I wish you nothing but recovery for you and your family."

UFC 249, which is taking place in Jacksonville, will be broadcast on pay-per-view TV but no fans will be in attendance at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fighters taking part in Saturday's event were tested for the coronavirus on arrival in Florida, and many of the 24 fighters have been isolating in their rooms as they prepared for their bouts.

"There have been no other positive COVID-19 tests reported from the remaining athletes participating in UFC 249," the UFC statement added.

"Saturday's UFC 249 card will proceed as scheduled with 11 bouts."

An interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje tops the bill.