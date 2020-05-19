Dana White says UFC return was a success as he looks to Las Vegas for next show

UFC president Dana White is already working on the next event

Dana White has said that return of the UFC was a success and is now looking to 30th May in Las Vegas for their next show.

The action went ahead behind closed doors at Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville at the weekend with Alistair Overeem's come-from-behind victory over Walt Harris, the headline bout of the night.

UFC president White has praised the hard work of his staff for being able to put on the show and now all eyes have quickly turned to the next event set for the end of May.

"We worked hard to pull this thing off and to get here. Nothing means more to me than the safety of everybody who was involved in the event. Not just with COVID-19, but a fight that wasn't stopped soon enough - all these types of things," he said.

"Every time we finish an event, I want everybody to go home safe. It's not any different now with the COVID-19 thing. We will do everything in our power, we will spend the money, we will get the best, the brightest, we will talk to doctors and experts in the field to figure out how to beat it.

"One of the things I always do is believe that nothing is impossible. Everything can be done, especially in 2020. You have to be willing to work hard enough, spend some money and come up with solutions, and that's what we did this week.

"We're rolling now. If we can't get May 30th at the APEX, it's going to be super disappointing, but we will go somewhere else."