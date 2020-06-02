Watch the best Bellator MMA knockouts in history

2:17 Watch some of the best knockouts in Bellator MMA history, featuring MVP, Paul Daley and more Watch some of the best knockouts in Bellator MMA history, featuring MVP, Paul Daley and more

Watch some of the best knockouts in Bellator MMA history, featuring Michael "Venom" Page, Raymond Daniels, Paul Daley and more.

Britain's MVP, with his unorthodox fighting style, has been a huge hit with fans so it's no surprise to see him feature in our selection of knockouts.

Costello "The Spaniard" van Steenis shows his elbow strength, while Daniels executes a stunning finish during his fight in Birmingham and veteran British fighter Daley proves he still has the X factor in the cage.

Check out all the best knockouts by hitting the play button on the video at the top of the page...