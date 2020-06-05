MMA News

Bellator MMA Flashback: Will Ryan Bader overcome the odds against Matt Mitrione?

On this week's Bellator Recharged, Ryan Bader and Matt Mitrione face off in the semi-final of the Heavyweight World Grand Prix Tournament.

Mitrione headed into the clash unbeaten in four Bellator contests since joining the promotion in June 2016.

He defeated his first three opponents by knockout, including Fedor Emelianenko, before winning a rematch with Roy Nelson via majority decision in the opening round of the Bellator Grand Prix.

Like Mitrione, Bader also enjoyed a perfect Bellator record.

He needed just 15 seconds to finish Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal via strikes in their quarter-final match-up.

Watch the first semi-final of the Heavyweight World Grand Prix from Bellator 207 at the Mohegan Sun Arena, as Matt Mitrione faces off against Ryan Bader. Plus, Roy Nelson meets Sergei Kharitonov Also in HD at 10pm Saturday on Sky Sports Action.

