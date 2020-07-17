MMA News

Bellator's most memorable walkouts: Michael 'Venom' Page, Peter Queally and more

MVP is one of Bellator's biggest personalities
The latest episode of Bellator MMA Recharged focuses on Bellator 237 this Saturday night, as we cast our eyes back on a blockbuster night in Japan.

Fedor Emelianenko and Quinton Jackson threw down in the main event, but one of the most iconic images from the evening was the entrance of Michael 'Venom' Page.

MVP's entrance was one of the most memorable walk-outs in the promotion's history. But what else should make the cut on such a list?

In the video below, we remember some of the greatest entrances to the Bellator cage.

