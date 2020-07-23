Bellator president Scott Coker impressed by James Haskell commitment

1:19 Bellator president Scott Coker is keen to re-arrange James Haskell's MMA debut after it was disrupted by the pandemic Bellator president Scott Coker is keen to re-arrange James Haskell's MMA debut after it was disrupted by the pandemic

Bellator president Scott Coker remains keen to re-arrange James Haskell's MMA debut after it was put on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former England rugby international had been scheduled to make his professional bow at London's SSE Arena on May 16 against an unconfirmed opponent.

Having seen it delayed amid the sporting hiatus, Haskell remains in training in wait of another opportunity.

"I'm not sure how much he's training right now because it's a COVID world right now," Coker told Sky Sports.

"It's a shame because we were ready to book him and get going and then this COVID thing hit so we'll have to regroup with him once we get our company regrouped as far as finding a European date and getting European dates busy.

"Look at the specimen of that guy, he loves hitting people already so to him it's a natural progression."

Haskell had been preparing for his first fight at London Shootfighters alongside British star Michael "Venom" Page.

Coker added: "There's still a learning process and what I loved about him was, here's a guy that goes to one of the most serious gyms, most credited gyms in the world and is really taking it seriously.

"I love that because to me that means he's serious and that he really wants to do it. This is more time for him to prepare for the long journey that he has had."

