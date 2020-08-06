Bellator 243 fighters' best finishes featuring Michael Chandler, Matt Mitrione and more!

3:55 Check out these finishes from Michael Chandler, Benson Henderson, Matt Mitrione and Timothy Johnson ahead of Bellator 243 - live on Sky Sports Action Check out these finishes from Michael Chandler, Benson Henderson, Matt Mitrione and Timothy Johnson ahead of Bellator 243 - live on Sky Sports Action

Bellator MMA returns to Mohegan Sun Arena with the highly-anticipated rematch between Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson the main event of the night.

The first fight between Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson was a memorable back-and-forth showdown that saw Chandler's hand raised via split decision. Over three years has passed since that night and both men have vowed to leave no doubt about the outcome this time around.

The co-main event features a collision between two hard-hitting heavyweights - Matt Mitrione vs Tim Johnson. Heavyweight fan-favourite Mitrione aims to take a big step forward in the title picture following a pair of highly-unusual bouts with Sergei Kharitonov in 2019, but standing in his way is Johnson, who comes off an impressive win over top-rated prospect Tyrell Fortune.

Plus Georgi Karakhanyan takes on Myles Jury in a lightweight feature fight and Sabah Homasi faces Curtis Millender.

Click the video above to check out what you can expect in the early hours of Saturday morning!

Bellator 242 is live at 3am (BST) this Saturday on Sky Sports Mix with Michael Chandler vs Benson Henderson 2 and Matt Mitrione vs Tim Johnson headlining.