Valerie Loureda signs multi-year, multi-fight contract extension with Bellator MMA

Valerie Loureda signs new deal with Bellator MMA

Undefeated Valerie Loureda has signed a multi-year, multi-fight contract extension with Bellator MMA.

The 22-year-old Loureda has made an instant impact on the flyweight division by emphatically winning all three of her fights.

A 4th dan taekwando black belt who was a former member of the US Olympic team, 'Master' Loureda made her 2020 debut at Bellator 243, stopping Tara Graff in the second round, a finish that garnered worldwide media attention and that earned over 11 million views through Bellator's social media platforms.

"I am pleased to have re-signed with Bellator," Loureda said. "As I have always said, I am here to show the world the true martial artist that I am and chase the flyweight belt. I was born for this, I am a natural born fighter."