Jon Jones planning step up to heavyweight; Daniel Cormier retires

Jon Jones had been the dominant force in the UFC light heavyweight division

Jon Jones has announced his intention to step up to the heavyweight division after vacating his UFC light heavyweight title.

Jones, whose only loss in 27 professional fights came due to disqualification, wrote on Twitter on Monday night: "Just got off the phone with @Ufc.

"Today I confirm that I'm vacating the light heavyweight championship. It's officially up for grabs. It's been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, Ufc and most importantly you fans."

Jones, who has been involved in a public spat regarding pay with the UFC, sparked speculation about his future in the sport with his statement.

However, shortly afterwards he returned to Twitter to write: "Just had a really positive conversation with @Ufc.

"Sounds like there will be negotiations for my next fight at heavyweight. All good news, the weight gaining process begins."

He also ruled out the possibility of attempting to hold the light heavyweight and heavyweight belts at the same time, saying: "It would've been fun but have you seen the size of the guys in my family?

"I really do believe putting on a little extra weight is going to bring out my true genetic/athletic potential."

Jones had been the dominant force in the light heavyweight division for nearly a decade, but his career has been blighted by bans for doping as well issues outside of the octagon.

Cormier retires after Miocic loss

1:58 Former UFC middleweight Mark Weir explains why the smaller cage will give the advantage to Daniel Cormier in his third fight with Stipe Miocic. Former UFC middleweight Mark Weir explains why the smaller cage will give the advantage to Daniel Cormier in his third fight with Stipe Miocic.

On the same day as Jones vacated his title, former two-weight world champion Daniel Cormier announced his retirement from the sport.

Cormier's decision to walk away comes after his second loss to Stipe Miocic at the weekend in their final trilogy fight.

The 41-year-old wrote on Instagram: "Thank you all for the love and support. Not what I wanted or expected but it is what it is.

"Congrats to @stipemiocic on a fantastic fight, was an honor and pleasure to share the octagon with you for 50 minutes. Boy did we give 'em a show everytime.

"To my team: I love you all to death, you've made so many sacrifices. I hope I made you guys proud. Salina and the kids: thank you for being my motivation. To all the fans: I love you so much. You guys push me to try and be great.

"To @danawhite and the @ufc: I have loved every minute. Thank you for giving me the opportunity. Been a helluva ride, huh?"