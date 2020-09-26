UFC 253: Is Paulo Costa a tough test for Israel Adesanya?

1:01 Former UFC middleweight Mark Weir looks ahead to the big clash between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa for the middleweight championship Former UFC middleweight Mark Weir looks ahead to the big clash between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa for the middleweight championship

Israel Adesanya puts his UFC middleweight strap on the line this weekend against Paulo Costa, but how great a challenge is the 'Last Stylebender' facing?

"I don't think it is [his toughest test]. I just think it's another person he has to work out," Mark Weir told Sky Sports.

"He's going to have this again and again and again, people look at a potential 'best fight ever'. But it's going to be a case of 'can he work this person out?', 'can he calculate this person, exploit their weaknesses?'

"I think the way this fight is going, it looks really good on the card because he's only recently gotten the middleweight title, but I think he's experience is going to stand out.

"The MMA scene went quiet for a little bit, and now it's starting to get momentum. I know it's not got the crowd or anything, but we know it's there to stay which is good."

0:53 Adesanya and Costa exchanged some heated words before their clash this weekend Adesanya and Costa exchanged some heated words before their clash this weekend

1:44 Adesanya has described challenger Paulo Costa as 'insecure' ahead of their meeting Adesanya has described challenger Paulo Costa as 'insecure' ahead of their meeting

There will be no love lost between the duo when they step into the octagon in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"He's insecure," said Adesanya. "That's why we're fighting each other. He was trying to make this whole narrative, clutching at straws because he wants to create something. And I'm like, 'OK I don't like you'.

0:34 Tempers flared between middleweight fighters Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa ahead of their title fight at UFC 253. Tempers flared between middleweight fighters Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa ahead of their title fight at UFC 253.

"This fight is just going to be a showcase. I'm going to make it look easy. A lot of people are going to be shocked by that.

"At least he's honest about it; he doesn't like me, I don't like him.

"It's not personal, but I get to settle it this weekend."

Bellator Milan: Fabian Edwards vs Costello van Steenis, Mike Shipman vs Pietro Penini and Will Fleury vs Kent Kauppinen will be available via Sky Sports On Demand from Sunday, September 27.