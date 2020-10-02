4:36 Check out some of the best finishes from Bellator 247 featuring Denise Kielholtz, Brian Moore, Chris Duncan plus more! Check out some of the best finishes from Bellator 247 featuring Denise Kielholtz, Brian Moore, Chris Duncan plus more!

It was a big night in Milan as Kate Jackson, Brian Moore and Chris Duncan all featured in an action-packed Bellator 247.

There was drama before and during Bellator 247 this week. The scheduled main event between Paul Daley and Derek Anderson was called off after Daley missed the weight on Wednesday, so the flyweight contest between Kate Jackson and Denise Kielholtz was moved up the card.

Unfortunately it wasn't a good night for Jackson as she was knocked out in just 43 seconds by Bellator kickboxing champion Kielholtz, who moved a step closer to a shot at women's flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

However, Ireland's Brian Moore and Scotland's Chris Duncan both picked up knockout victories.

But the most unusual finish of the night went to Monika Chochlikova, who won by a scorpion crunch submission during the prelims, a move that John McCarthy said on commentary was one that he "had never seen used before in MMA".

