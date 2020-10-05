Bellator Milan: James Gallagher calls out bantamweight division after Milan win

2:32 Check out the highlights from Bellator Euro Series 9 in Milan including the main event between James Gallagher and Cal Ellenor Check out the highlights from Bellator Euro Series 9 in Milan including the main event between James Gallagher and Cal Ellenor

James Gallager has put Bellator's bantamweight division on notice after beating Cal Ellenor in Milan on Saturday.

It had been over a year in the making with three cancellations, but finally Bellator fans got to see the anticipated showdown between Gallagher and Ellenor.

Gallagher (11-1) dominated early on with an quick takedown, taking Ellenor's (8-3) back. The Irishman worked throughout the first round on numerous rear-naked chokes and neck cranks, and with 30 seconds left on the clock, 'The Strabanimal' finally got his arm under Ellenor's chin and applied the pressure, forcing the man from Sunderland to tap.

"I came in here the best I've ever been. I didn't talk, for the only time," Gallagher said in his post-fight interview. "They say it's all talk. I've had my mouth shut for months, and I still come out and do it. Silence to the whole division. Silence!"

Gallagher is now on a four-fight winning streak since that shock loss to Ricky Bandejas at Bellator 204 and when asked who he would like to fight next, the man from Strabane sent a message to the bantamweight division.

"Them all! Give me anyone, everyone, and a big bag of money, and I'll fight any one of them!"

"I'm too smart. I'm too smart for them. And where I come from, back in Strabane, I'm the toughest in the whole thing, and no one can stop me. I'm too smart, and when I want to turn it on, I can do it all. I can do every bit of it."

"Give me that belt! It's mine!"

In the co-main event, Charlie Ward (9-4) claimed a unanimous decision over Andy Manzolo (23-9) in their 185-pound co-main event match-up.

And in the opening match of the card, Charlie Leary (17-11-1) picked up a shock victory over Kiefer Crosbie (8-2) after the doctor ruled that Crosbie was unable to continue after the Irishman picked up a nasty cut in the first round in their 160-pound catchweight bout.

Bellator Milan: Gallagher vs. Ellenor Main Card Results

James Gallagher (11-1) defeated Cal Ellenor (8-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:31 of round 1

Charlie Ward (9-4) defeated Andy Manzolo (23-8) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Charlie Leary (17-11-1) defeated Kiefer Crosbie (8-2) via TKO (doctor's stoppage) at the end of round 1

Preliminary Card Results:

Sinead Kavanagh (7-4) defeated Katharina Lehner (7-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Aymard Guih (14-11-1) defeated Chris Bungard (15-7) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Acoidan Duque (16-2) defeated Carlo Pedersoli Jr. (11-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)

Gokhan Saricam (5-1) defeated Joffie Houlton (1-1) via TKO at 2:52 of round 1

Andrew Fisher (18-8-1) defeated Ashleigh Grimshaw (20-12-1, 3NC) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kane Mousah (13-3) defeated Alessandro Botti (15-12) via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Asael Adjoudj (1-1) defeated Nathan Jessimer (1-2) via TKO at 2:58 of round 2

Marek Jakimowicz (1-0) defeated Curtis Dodge (0-1) via TKO at 4:45 of round 1