Bellator 250: The best finishes featuring Douglas Lima and Gegard Mousasi

3:35 Check out these finishes from the likes of Douglas Lima, Gegard Mousasi, Henry Corrales and more! Check out these finishes from the likes of Douglas Lima, Gegard Mousasi, Henry Corrales and more!

Bellator MMA returns to Mohegan Sun Arena as five-time MMA world champion Gegard Mousasi collides with reigning welterweight champion Douglas Lima.

Mousasi (46-7-2) has been on a mission to regain the title he lost in a narrow hard-fought majority decision in 2019. Standing in his way is the reigning welterweight word champion Mousasi spent time training with several years ago.

Lima (32-7) is moving up in weight class for what promises to be the biggest test of his career so far. 'The Phenom' has an opportunity to write his name in the history books as one of the very few fighters that have been able to capture titles in two Bellator weight divisions at the same time, joining the likes of Patricio Pitbull and Ryan Bader.

In the co-main event, Brandon Girtz (16-9) drops down to featherweight for the first time in his 15-fight Bellator career. A former NCAA All-American wrestler, the 35-year old from Minnesota plans to make an immediate impact in the featherweight division.

Standing in Girtz's way is former regional featherweight MMA champion Henry Corrales (17-5). The 34-year old is looking to rebound after back-to-back losses.

And the third and final fight on the card sees Desiree Yanez (5-1) make her debut for the promotion. Yanez takes on Veta Arteaga (5-4) who will be looking for a win after losses to women's flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Alejandra Lara.

Click the video above to check out what you can expect from Bellator 250!

Watch Bellator 250 featuring Lima vs Mousasi live on Sky Sports Arena from midnight on Friday.