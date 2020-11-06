Corey Anderson secures victory on Bellator debut with TKO win against Melvin Manhoef

Corey Anderson impressed on his Bellator debut, securing a second-round TKO win against Melvin Manhoef in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Bellator 251 main event marked the former UFC star's first fight within the promotion, and he wasted little time in making a statement during a dominant win.

Following a victory that sees him improve his record to 14-5, the 31-year-old drew plaudits.

"He was composed everywhere," said pundit Chael Sonnen.

"We knew he had skills, but the question is, how are you going to do on your first night in a new organisation like Bellator? I thought the way he fought on his feet, I thought how he stayed relaxed on the ground-and-pound...strategically speaking, I think he showed a real maturity."

So what is next for 'Overtime'? Sonnen believes he should get a shot at the title against Vadim Nemkov.

"I think that Scott Coker is going to have to look at this in one of two ways; Do I put Corey Anderson in with Vadim Nemkov now? Or do I have him fight Bill Davis first?

"Here is the bad news, if Bill wins, Bill has already fought Nemkov.

"If you're a promoter, the answer is you put Corey Anderson and Vadim Nemkov together as quickly as you can get that paperwork done."