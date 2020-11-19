UFC: Conor McGregor to end retirement for Dustin Poirier rematch

Conor McGregor retired from MMA in June but will make a return to the octagon to again face Daniel Poirier next year

Conor McGregor is to come out of retirement for a rematch with Dustin Poirier.

According to the Irishman's official website, themaclife.com, a contract has been agreed for a fight with the American at 155lbs on January 23 next year. Abu Dhabi is likely to be the venue.

McGregor, 32, announced his retirement in June but - as with previous 'retirements' in 2016 and 2019 - has reversed the decision.

McGregor, a former two-division champion in UFC, last fought when he beat Donald Cerrone in January.

His last meeting with Poirier in 2014 ended in victory for McGregor inside the first round.

"I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again," McGregor said regarding the contest. "I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry. Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel.

"I am also really excited about aiding Dustin's charity "The Good Fight Foundation", which through the donation, will build a gym/premise for disadvantaged youth in his childhood hometown.

"I truly love this, and pledge to match the donation on a premise in my own childhood hometown. Both spots with an ode to the upcoming bout."