UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov has named his price to come out of retirement

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says that he's not interested in facing the winner of the Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier rematch, but might be tempted if offered a huge financial package by the UFC

The Eagle announced his retirement back in October in an emotional post-fight interview after beating Justin Gaethje. But rumours have been circling about a return and even Dana White seems hopeful that we will see Nurmagomedov again in the octagon, with the UFC president revealing that the two are set for a meeting in the near future.

During a press conference in Russia to announce the launch of his own MMA promotion, Eagle Fighting Championships, Nurmagomedov addressed the possibility of returning to the UFC.

The 32-year-old said: "There are many questions about whether I will be back to competing or not. However, I don't have such plans. Someone thinks it is wrong, others think it is right. In my opinion, if you retire, then you have to retire for good."



The obvious choice for a Nurmagomedov return would be to face the winner of the McGregor-Poirier rematch, set for January 23 at UFC 257. But with submission wins over both competitors, it's a prospect that doesn't' interest the champion, unless a massive financial package came with it.

"There is no sports interest there. I choked both of them, both were champions, both surrendered to me," said Nurmagomedov.

"As our proverb says: A horse doesn't run until the donkey wins. Donkeys don`t even take part in competitions where horses run. I have no interest in fighting against these opponents.

"Imagine UFC offered you $100m. This is already a problem. But there is no sports interest there."

