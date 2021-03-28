UFC 260: Francis Ngannou knocks out Stipe Miocic to take heavyweight title

1:33 New UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou believes that his next fight should be with Jon Jones rather than a rematch with Stipe Miocic New UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou believes that his next fight should be with Jon Jones rather than a rematch with Stipe Miocic

Francis Ngannou took the UFC heavyweight strap beating Stipe Miocic with a savage knockout at UFC 260.

The Cameroonian-French fighter faced Miocic for the second time after losing his title fight to the American at UFC 220 by unanimous decision.

The fight in January 2018 went the distance, but Saturday night's bout only went 52 seconds into the second round.

Ngannou felled his opponent with a savage left but Miocic found his feet before the 34-year-old found the American's throat with another blow and Herb Dean called time on the fight.

After clinching the title, Ngannou said: "I feel great man. It's been three years that I have been living without it, I always thought that I could have it three years ago, so tonight there wasn't a place for mistakes.

"Me and my team have been working, in my corner reminding me to calm down and execute the game plan well, perfectly, and you know here we are."

The win paves the way for a potential showdown with either Derrick Lewis or Jon Jones moving up the weight with both a possibility according to UFC President Dana White.

Speaking after the fight, White said: "Derrick Lewis is the fight to make, but if Jon Jones really wants it, all he's got to do is call and do it.

"I promise you if we call Derrick Lewis or one of these other heavyweights and they want the fight we get the deal done.

"Francis Ngannou looked damn good tonight, he even ate that big right hand that Stipe threw back at him when he was coming at him, it was a very impressive performance."