Kayla Harrison lands first-round TKO win over Genah Fabian to reach PFL women’s lightweight final

Former PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison made it through to the 2021 season final with a first-round TKO win over Genah Fabian.

Harrison (11-0) is now one step away from her second straight $1 million championship when she goes up against Taylor Guardado.

Nicknamed 'No Mercy' Guardado earned her spot in the final by defeating alternate Mariana Morais in Thursday's other 155-pound semi-final.

PFL's Harrison reacts to Bellator's Cris Cyborg's call out on twitter PFL's Harrison reacts to Bellator's Cris Cyborg's call out on twitter

The final is scheduled for October 27 also at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

"I told you: One by one, they're all gonna fall," Harrison said, after beating Fabian at four minutes and one second of Round One. "So doubt me now, but I'm gonna show you how great I am."

Harrison, who has won 2010 World Judo Championships, gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, and gold at the 2011 and 2015 Pan American Games, remains unbeaten in her professional MMA career.

In the lead-up to her latest fight, she spoke to Sky Sports' Ed Draper about life after adopting her niece and nephew.