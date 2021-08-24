Brendan Loughnane says becoming Professional Fighters League (PFL) champion means more than any money in the world

Manchester MMA fighter Brendan Loughnane (21-3-0) takes on Movlid Khaybulaev with dreams of becoming featherweight PFL champion and taking away $1m (£730,000) in prize money.

Fighters across the featherweight and light heavyweight divisions will be aiming to make it out of the final four and move one step closer to becoming a PFL champion and capturing a life-changing amount of money.

Loughnane and Russian Khaybulaev will clash in a featherweight contest on Friday, with each fighter looking for their first PFL Championship berth.

"As mad as it sounds I'm not even looking at the money," Loughnane told Sky Sports' Ed Draper. "To be a world champion is my goal.

"Money comes and goes in your life and it always will do, but it's all about that piece of gold which I've worked 13 years to get anywhere near this. I was 70-1 to win this tournament at the beginning and nobody gave me a chance. Here I am, at this stage against the toughest guy in the tournament.

"I want to get all the way through it and beat all the best guys at each stage, which I have done so far, in impressive fashion and I deserve this belt. The money will be a nice cherry on the top."

Loughnane is currently on a seven-fight win-streak and has not lost for four years. He is determined to become the first MMA champion from Manchester.

"We're two fights away from doing that," the 31-year-old added.