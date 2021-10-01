Leah McCourt is set for her MMA London showdown with Jessica Borga

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bellator's Leah McCourt discusses her upcoming fight with Jessica Borga, her recovery from COVID-19 and appearing in London this week Bellator's Leah McCourt discusses her upcoming fight with Jessica Borga, her recovery from COVID-19 and appearing in London this week

Leah McCourt has battled through COVID-19 but she is raring to go as the Belfast native takes a five-fight winning streak into her London showdown with Jessica Borga on Friday night.

McCourt (5-1) pulled off an impressive win over Janay Harding in May, recovering from early adversity in the contest to win via a triangle choke midway through the second round.

But that performance belied a build-up beset by health issues having contracted coronavirus.

"I don't feel the effects of it [COVID-19] now, but I did for months after I had it, and it really never affected my breathing, which is lucky because I had asthma, but like neurologically in my strength and my fitness and so many different areas of total exhaustion of the whole camp," McCourt told Sky Sports.

"There was no advice from any doctors, anybody you spoke to. Everybody has different symptoms. And it was definitely scary. Definitely. But it's over and done but it was tough during camp and fight week."

McCourt returns to the cage in London on Friday night

McCourt's rise to prominence has been rapid and has, she reflected, brought disproportionate pressure relative to her experience in the cage. She fights for just the seventh time this weekend, but has arguably already achieved star status in the Bellator ranks.

"I still feel that I have so much to show and so much to grow, and every fight I have is on massive stages. It's like I've never had time to just mature and develop as a fighter," said 'The Curse'.

"I'm always main card or main event, or in some high pressurised environments where you go in feeling the weight of the world is on your shoulders. Whereas I've never just been relaxed and able to go in and just fight the way I know I can."

Not that McCourt is complaining about her profile and believes she has adjusted her emotional state to remain calm in the chaos of combat.

She said: "I know I'm very fortunate to have all these opportunities, but it's just about me believing in myself and just relaxing when I go in and I feel like that's going to happen on October 1."

The Belfast native faces off against American Jessica Borga (3-3)

McCourt is certainly expecting to deliver a win against her American opponent Borga - who comes into the contest off a loss and has a record of 3-3 in her MMA career. McCourt's confidence illustrated by her plan to vanquish Borga and then request a slot on Bellator's Dublin card on November 5.

"When I win, I'm going to grab the mike and be like 'guys, I'm fresh'. Hopefully I'll be in and out, unscathed and go again in four weeks," added McCourt.

"You've got James (Gallagher) and Peter (Queally) in the main and co-main event, both brilliant fights and I can't wait to see them shine. Dublin's the best, has the best crowd, it's going to be nice to see fans back in the 3Arena."