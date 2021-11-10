UFC 269: Leon Edwards' fight with Jorge Masvidal called off after American suffers injury

Leon Edwards' welterweight fight with Jorge Masvidal next month has been called off, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell told ESPN on Wednesday.

Masvidal (35-15) has sustained an undisclosed injury and has been forced to withdraw from UFC 269 in Las Vegas on December 11.

It is not immediately known when Masvidal, who turns 37 on Friday, will be able to return from injury.

The American has been out of action since April, when he was knocked out by Kamaru Usman in UFC 261.

Meanwhile, Edwards (19-3) involvement at UFC 269 is now up in the air.

Disappointed but honestly I knew this fraud didn't want to fight me anyway. He was just a stop off on the way to the title. The goal remains the same. Much needed family time now, @usman84kg i will see you soon. — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) November 10, 2021

The British fighter called out welterweight champion Usman on Twitter following the news of Masvidal's withdrawal.

"Disappointed but honestly I knew this fraud didn't want to fight me anyway," Edwards tweeted.

"He was just a stop off on the way to the title. The goal remains the same. Much needed family time now, @USMAN84kg I will see you soon."

UFC 269 still features a strong card despite Masvidal's withdrawal.

Charles Oliveira takes on Dustin Poirier in a lightweight title fight, while Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena.