Yaroslav Amosov: Ukrainian Bellator star withdraws from Michael 'Venom' Page clash to continue defence against Russian invasion

Yaroslav Amosov has withdrawn from his Bellator clash with Michael 'Venom' Page

Ukrainian Yaroslav Amosov has withdrawn from his upcoming Bellator world title defence against Britain's Michael 'Venom' Page after deciding to remain in Ukraine to defend his country against Russia's invasion.

Amosov announced last month via social media that he would stay in Ukraine and "defend this country as best I can", but it was only on Wednesday - with the conflict ongoing - that Bellator confirmed his withdrawal from the May 13 card.

Having lost his chance to challenge for the welterweight title, Page will now face American Logan Storley in the main event at Wembley Arena.

"Like the rest of the world, we've been shocked by the tragic events in Ukraine and the thoughts of everyone at Bellator are with Yaroslav and all the Ukrainian people during this time," Bellator president Scott Coker said.

Page will still fight on May 13

"We wish he and his family the best and look forward to seeing him return safely to happier times, both inside and out of the Bellator cage."

Amosov, 28, has won all 26 of his MMA fights, including a perfect 7-0 Bellator record, and became world champion by beating Douglas Lima last June.

Confirmation of Amosov's withdrawal comes amid reports that fellow Ukrainian, and pound-for-pound boxing star, Vasiliy Lomachenko, has opted to pull out of a June world title bout with George Kambosos so that he can continue to fight as part of the country's army.

Meanwhile, doubt remains as to whether Ukraine's heavyweight boxing world champion Oleksandr Usyk will defend his titles in a rematch with Anthony Joshua, which had originally been expected to take place in May or June.