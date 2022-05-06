Charles Oliveira misses weight, stripped of lightweight title ahead of UFC 274

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charles Oliveira has been stripped of his UFC lightweight title after missing weight twice Charles Oliveira has been stripped of his UFC lightweight title after missing weight twice

Charles Oliveira was stripped of the UFC lightweight title and cannot reclaim it at the main event at UFC 274 on Saturday night after failing to make weight.

Given one hour to drop from 155.5 pounds to the required maximum weight limit of 155 on Friday, Oliveira was unable to shed the half-pound.

UFC confirmed the title was vacated immediately, leaving his opponent Justin Gaethje as the only fighter with a chance to become the lightweight champion on Saturday.

Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje look focused as they faced off at the end of their press conference ahead of their two-title fight in Phoenix on Sunday.

Oliveira has won 10 straight bouts in the lightweight division, but even if he wins the bout, which will go on as scheduled regardless of his weight, he will not become champion and the title will remain vacant.

UFC title fights do not apply a one-pound allowance typically afforded in non-championship bouts, although this marks an unprecedented ruling in main event card UFC history.