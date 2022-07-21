Paddy Pimblett vows to be UFC's biggest draw: 'I was put on this earth to beat people up and entertain while I do it'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paddy Pimblett discusses his upcoming opponent at UFC London and why he thinks he'll be UFC's biggest draw. Paddy Pimblett discusses his upcoming opponent at UFC London and why he thinks he'll be UFC's biggest draw.

Paddy Pimblett believes his brand of violent entertainment will take over mixed martials arts. He predicts that in two or three more fights he will be the biggest draw in the UFC.

"I am the new kid on the block. I've said this. I am the boy now," he told Sky Sports News.

"Not just yet but over the next two or three fights I will become the biggest draw in UFC and that's a fact," he claimed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dana White told reporters that he believes that Paddy Pimblett is now the real deal. Dana White told reporters that he believes that Paddy Pimblett is now the real deal.

"I've had two fights and I haven't even fought any names and everyone's talking about me. Everyone wants to know me. Because I'm the boy."

Pimblett's next fight in the UFC comes against Jordan Leavitt at the O2 Arena on Saturday. "The Baddy" promises to thrive on the occasion.

"You can't really describe the feeling, it's special when I walk out in that arena and everyone's singing my song and singing my name and I get the win like I'm going to do again on Saturday, I believe in more emphatic fashion [than his previous fight] and the crowd's going to go wild again just like they did last time," Pimblett said.

"I always say it's special fighting in front of people. 99.99 per cent of the world will never know what it feels like to get in the cage and fight in front of people and entertain them. It's what I was put on this earth to do.

"Some people aren't really comfortable and don't really like doing it. But I was put on this earth to beat people up and entertain people while I do it and I'm going to do that on Saturday night."

He maintains Leavitt will not be able to cope.

"He's not entertaining at all. He comes into fights not to lose. He doesn't come in to win like I do. I come in to finish fights. I don't want to go to decision, I want to finish you in there and that's what I'm going to do. He's out of his depth," Pimblett said.

"His head's going to fall off. He's not going to know where to look. He's not going to know what to do and I just cannot wait to put on a show for everyone.

"I've seen some people saying I'm going to lose so I can't wait to prove them people wrong. It's going to be hilarious when I knock him out cold."