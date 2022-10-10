Paddy Pimblett set to return at UFC 282 in December| 'I'm just waiting for an opponent to step up'

Paddy Pimblett wants to return as the "star of the show" at UFC 282, but the British fighter is still waiting for an opponent to "step up".

The 27-year-old has become one of the most recognisable UFC fighters, despite only featuring in three contests since making his debut in Las Vegas in September 2021.

'The Baddy', who has a 3-0 record, said he is planning on fighting at UFC 282 in Las Vegas on December 10, adding: "I am waiting on an opponent, I'm waiting for someone to step up and sign on the dotted line.

"Everyone talks about The Baddy, everyone talks about fighting me, but when the contract is in front of them, they aren't as confident.

"I don't think anyone is ducking me, I don't look very scary, my style, everyone looks at it and think I'll beat him. I have the recognition and following they don't have.

"When you fight me, the world knows who you are. I don't mention anybody's name, people talk about me, I am the star of the show. I don't talk about anybody."

Pimblett has won three out of three UFC fights since making his debut last year

Pimblett has stopped all three of his UFC opponents, beating Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo Vergas in the first round and Jordan Levitt in the second round.

Since breaking into the UFC, the Liverpool native's life has changed "for the better".

"It's been amazing, the past 12 months of my life have been completely different to any 12 months before it. I have always envisioned it, imagined it," Pimblett, told the Cage Warriors 144 broadcast on UFC Fight Pass.

"We are only just getting started, believe me. It's sick, it's brilliant, I love it when people come over and ask me for photos.

"It's great, without them fans, I wouldn't be getting the recognition I get. Every time I am out there and people ask me for photos, I love getting them with them. I always say 'say please, manners cost nothing'.

"The first time I went to the States it was like a holiday, the last time I went it was a business trip. I was there training, doing meetings.

"I love it like this, I am a social butterfly, I hate being in the house on my own. I love being around other people, it's great. My life has completely changed, and it's changed for the better."