Paddy Pimblett: 'To be brutally honest he isn't top 10 material in the UFC' says Brendan Loughnane
PFL champion Brendan Loughnane was at UFC 282 as Darren Till's trainer. He gave his verdict on Paddy Pimblett's potential in the UFC's lightweight division and on how Till will cope with defeat; "The UFC 155lb top 10 is insane. It’s scary," Loughnane said
Last Updated: 16/12/22 10:14am
Paddy Pimblett could struggle to break into the UFC top 10, says Professional Fighters League champion Brendan Loughnane.
Manchester's Loughnane won the PFL featherweight championship last month and was a close observer of Pimblett's most recent fight as he was cornering Darren Till at the same UFC event.
Pimblett struggled as he took a difficult decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282.
- Paddy Pimblett earns controversial points win against Jared Gordon
- Jan Blachowicz: 'Pimblett's got everything to be a UFC champion'
- Sky Sports MMA news
"Paddy's marmite, you love him or you hate him. I don't think he did himself any favours," Loughnane told Sky Sports News.
"I'm just being brutally honest, I know Paddy, I like Paddy but he's not top 10 material in the UFC. He's not.
"Maybe he thinks he is but I really don't and I know, I train with the top 10 UFC guys on a regular and I know the levels. It's scary. The 155lb top 10 is insane."
He's not however writing Pimblett off.
"It's difficult to say because he just pulls wins out the bag as well. He pulls chokes out of nowhere. He's a very good grappler and if he gets you on the ground he will submit you. Great back attacks and really goes for it," Loughnane noted.
"It's a tough one with Paddy Pimblett, he will win some and he will lose some.
"Who knows who they'll give him next? I'm hearing Michael Johnson might be the case, all tough fights. They're not easy fights, especially in the UFC."
Loughnane was at UFC 282 as a coach, joining Darren Till's team. He explained how he came to be cornering his friend: "He rang me one day and he said I want you to come out to Thailand and be part of that over there. I said: 'Ok let's go.'
"He just turned up. We had a great rapport. We trained alongside each other every day and then he just said to me, 'would you be in my corner for the fight?' [I said] 'Of course I will, win lose or draw, I'll be there.'
"When I say he's my friend, he's like my brother, whatever you need from me I'll be there. And if it means being the head coach for a day, then so be it."
Till was ultimately submitted by Dricus Du Plessis. "Darren's 29 years of age. I've got four years on him, you would never think it. He's so young and been at the top for so long. He'll be back," Loughnane said.
"He's in great, great spirits. Nothing will phase Darren now. He's had plenty of losses, he's had plenty of wins. He's had the highest highs and the lowest lows.
"We trained together for the fight, I ended up with a world title and Darren ended up with a loss. I'm sure the roles will be reversed one day. That's just the way MMA is. It's so fickle."