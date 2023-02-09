UFC 126: Arnold Allen vs Max Holloway to headline Kansas City fight night

UFC has confirmed its Fight Night 126 card for the upcoming event in Kansas City on Saturday April 15.

The event, held in the T-Mobile Center, will be headlined by a featherweight fight between Hawaiian Max Holloway against Britain's Arnold Allen.

The two will square up in the octogen after it was revealed by the 29-year-old Allen that a rib injury prevented him from a 'dream' matchup with former UFC champion Max Holloway at UFC 286 in London.

The Ipswich-born fighter is unbeaten since his UFC debut in 2015, having knocked out his last opponent Calvin Kattar just eight seconds into the second round.

Allen comes into the fight No. 4 in the UFC ranking, and will hope to continue his run to the top of the featherweight mixed martial arts division with victory in Kansas City.

The Missouri night will also see a featherweight bout between Edson Barboza and Billy Quarantillo; a light heavyweight bout between Azamat Murzakanov and Dustin Jacoby; a bantamweight bout between Pedro Munhoz and Chris Gutierrez; and a featherweight bout between Bill Algeo vs TJ Brown.

The prelims include a women's strawweight bout between Gillian Robertson and Piera Rodriguez; a heavyweight bout pitting Martin Buday against Jake Collier; and a flyweight bout of Brandon Royval vs Matheus Nicolau.

Bruna Brasil vs Denise Gomes at women's strawweight, Aaron Phillips vs Gaston Bolanos at bantamweight, Lando Vannata vs Daniel Zellhuber at lightweight, and Joselyne Edwards vs Lucie Pudilova at women's bantamweight are anticipated to be part of the card, according to Sports Illustrated.