Islam Makhachev retains light heavyweight title by defeating Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284

Islam Makhachev wins battle of champions Saturday night, defeating Alexander Volkanovski by unanimous decision at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, to retain his light heavyweight title.

Makhachev (24-1) took the cards 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 in his first title defence after five tooth-and-nail rounds at the RAC Arena.

In the process, the Russian extended his winning run to 12 bouts, although Australia's Volkanovski, who went into the fight as the underdog, gave as good as he got for long periods.

Volkanovski, who holds the UFC featherweight belt, was attempting to become just the fifth fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously.

"I show I am No. 1," Makhachev said to boos from the crowd. "They have to improve more. They have good striking, good grappling skills, this is his area. But you like or you don't like, I am best fighter in the world right now."

Volkanovski, who fell to 25-2 having jumped in weight class to take on Makhachev, said: "I'm a better fighter because of this. You challenge yourself like this, it only makes you stronger.

"I can get the job done but I pulled up short tonight. Congrats to Islam, great fighter. Maybe we'll settle pound-for-pound No 1 again."

He later took to twitter to vent his anger at the decision, saying: "Just watched the fight, I definitely think I won 2,3 and 5. Surprised I didn't get my hand raised! Let's do the rematch, anywhere, anytime!"

Makhachev has won 12 straight fights and has not lost since his second UFC fight in 2015.

Elsewhere, Mexico's Yair Rodriguez forced American Josh Emmett into a second-round submission, while Australia's Jack Della Maddalena got the better of Randy Brown of Jamaica in similar style inside the opening three minutes.

New Zealand's Justin Tafa knocked out America's Parker Porter with a first-round punch and Australian Jimmy Crute and American opponent Alonzo Menifield could not be separated in a majority draw.