Molly McCann beaten in UFC comeback against Julija Stoliarenko as Tom Aspinall crushes Marcin Tybura

Julija Stoliarenko holds Molly McCann in an armbar

Molly McCann suffered a second consecutive first-round defeat in the UFC on Saturday when Julija Stoliarenko forced her to submit.

Liverpool's popular McCann was coming back from her submission loss to Erin Blanchfield in November and returning to the UK to compete at a packed O2 Arena in London.

But it was Stoliarenko who started quickly, forcing McCann to back off from her kicks.

McCann's comeback will end in defeat

With the crowd roaring her on, McCann looked to land her signature strikes and did throw an arching right cross to the head.

But it didn't rattle the Lithuanian, who judged the distance between them with a lead left kick and a jab. Stoliarenko landed her left in an exchange and then rushed inside to suddenly take McCann down.

McCann was in real trouble and her efforts to scramble free were unsuccessful.

Stoliarenko trapped her arm, bending it against the joint and forcing McCann to tap desperately out after just 1:55 of the first round.

Manchester heavyweight Tom Aspinall was also coming back on the bill, returning from suffering a bad leg injury in his previous fight, but he destroyed Marcin Tybura.

A heavy left-right combination of straight punches put Tybura over on his back. Aspinall hammered a couple more blows down to leave no doubt and end their contest in just 90 seconds.