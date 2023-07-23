UFC London: Tom Aspinall keen to face heavyweight champion Jon Jones

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After a comeback victory at UFC London, Tom Aspinall speaks about what's next for him as he discusses potential bouts with Jon Jones, Ciryl Gane or Sergey Spivac. Twitter credit: @UFCEurope After a comeback victory at UFC London, Tom Aspinall speaks about what's next for him as he discusses potential bouts with Jon Jones, Ciryl Gane or Sergey Spivac. Twitter credit: @UFCEurope

Tom Aspinall is targeting a UFC heavyweight title showdown with reigning champion Jon Jones following his impressive comeback from injury.

The 30-year-old Mancunian dispensed with Poland's Marcin Tybura inside the first round at UFC London on Saturday evening after working his way back from knee surgery.

Aspinall needed just one minute and 13 seconds to secure victory by knockout at the O2 Arena - where he suffered the leg injury during his defeat to Curtis Blaydes a year ago.

Speaking in the ring afterwards, Aspinall said: "I'll tell you exactly what I'm going to do.

"I'm going to go to Paris, I'm going to be sat front row for Ciryl Gane against Sergey Spivac. I'm going to beat the winner and then I'm going to beat Jon Jones."

Aspinall (L) overcame Cybura inside the first round at UFC London

That challenge prompted a swift response from American Jones, who took to social media to say: "Sounds good lol".

In a video posted on UFC's official Twitter account, a smiling Aspinall said: "He knows I exist. We're winning, he knows I exist.

"That's good, that's progress. I'll see him soon."

Aspinall, weighing in at 258lbs, launched an early kick which put Tybura on the back foot and after evading a series of retaliatory shots, landed an elbow and followed up with a barrage which prompted the referee to step in.

The victor climbed the cage and celebrated an impressive performance with arms aloft in front of an appreciative crowd.