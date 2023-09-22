Fabian Edwards out to 'make history' ahead of Bellator championship fight with Johnny Eblen

Fabian Edwards in action for Bellator

'The Assassin' Fabian Edwards is looking to extend his win streak to four in a row and rip away the middleweight championship from undefeated Johnny Eblen at Bellator 299 at the 3Arena in Dublin.

Edwards delivered a standout performance in his most recent fight against MMA legend Gegard Mousasi - just one of the impressive accomplishments on his path to the title.

In May of last year, he secured a first-round knockout victory against another legend of the sport, Lyoto Machida. As a result, Edwards has embraced the nickname 'The Legend Killer', but the middleweight title challenger is heading into Dublin with two other nicknames instead, hoping to channel their energy.

Edwards told Sky Sports: "With this one, think I'm going to have to have two. I'm going to have 'Mr Hefty Lefty', and 'The Assassin' because I'm looking at leaving damage.

His victories have lined him up for the biggest bout of his career, a title shot against middleweight champion Eblen. However, Edwards isn't letting the moment get the better of him.

"My coach said to not treat this too different and put too much pressure on yourself," he said. "We've maintained the same mentality and focus. [We're] really focused on the small details that are going to matter in this fight. It feels good not overthinking and over-stressing about it."

Holding an impressive record of 13-0, Eblen is undefeated in MMA but Edwards believes he has the advantages to neutralise the American's skillset.

"I just think my fight IQ, and that's me being honest, I just feel like going in there fighting smart, closing the distance on him as well, and just forcing him to work," he said.

"I strongly believe I've done my work for this guy. I've watched all his clips, I've seen what he does over and over again. I feel like me and my team have done a good job on shutting that down."

Eblen is renowned for his relentless wrestling pressure but Edwards is looking to show different skills in the cage against his opponent on Saturday night.

"I know he's on about coming out and pressuring [me] and being in my face," he said. "He's going to have to close the distance and I'm not going to be going nowhere. So if he's willing to be eating elbows and knees and punches, let's see how much of those he can take. I look forward to going in there, mixing it up and just showing my levels.

"What's Johnny going to do? He's going to try wrestle and box. Moussasi's had about 30 first round stoppages, whereas Johnny's had about two. Moussasi is a lot more of a dangerous opponent compared to Johnny."

After suffering back-to-back losses to Costello van Steenis and Austin Vanderford in September 2020 and May 2021, Edwards has been rebuilding his career.

With three dominant wins on the spin, the Birmingham native believes the time is now to become a world champion.

"I really do believe I'm ready for it," he said. "I'm at this level at the right time. I don't think I've rushed anything. I've fought who I needed to fight. I've learnt my lessons. I'm in the gym constantly trying to develop my game. I'm ready to take that on my shoulder and make some history."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bellator's Fabian Edwards says Colby Covington will likely be challenging older brother Leon for the UFC welterweight title next and believes Leon holds the power to stop Covington. Bellator's Fabian Edwards says Colby Covington will likely be challenging older brother Leon for the UFC welterweight title next and believes Leon holds the power to stop Covington.

If Edwards wins on Saturday night he will join his brother, Leon, as a mixed martial arts champion.

Leon Edwards, the current UFC welterweight world champion, is the older brother of the two but 30-year-old Fabian is not feeling the pressure of having an elite sibling alongside him in the sport of MMA.

"Since I've got into the sport, there's always been pressure because Leon's always done good," he said. "I've never really took it as anything because I'm on my own journey."