Leon Edwards is set to defend his UFC welterweight title against Colby Covington at UFC 296 in Las Vegas

Leon Edwards will defend his UFC welterweight title against Colby Covington in main event of UFC 296 on December 11, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the closing UFC pay-per-view event of 2023, Edwards will defend the title for the second time following his points decision victory over Kamaru Usman in March at the O2 Arena in London.

The win at UFC 286 was his second against the former UFC welterweight champion, with Edwards previously claiming the welterweight title in a spectacular fifth-round knockout of Usman at UFC 278.

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards battle it out during their welterweight championship bout at UFC 278.

Edwards is undefeated in eight years, putting together an impressive 12-fight winning streak in the division.

Covington, the outspoken former interim titleholder, is making his long-awaited return to the octagon after more than 18-months away.

He will be hoping to make good of his third shot at becoming the undisputed UFC welterweight champion. Covington secured a victory over his former team-mate and friend, Jorge Masvidal, in March 2022, but has not competed since.

Covington fell short in his previous two attempts to capture the UFC championship, suffering losses to Usman on both occasions. However, this time, he aims to seize the belt from Edwards.

The pair have embroiled in heated exchanges previously, with Covington claiming that Edwards isn't a worthy champion as numerous fight dates were rumoured but nothing was agreed.

Colby Covington joins Nik Hobbs as they discuss his recent visit to London, explains why facing Leon Edwards in Abu Dhabi doesn't work for him and his plans to bring the welterweight title to London.

Covington said: "The fact that he's trying to pick and choose his shots like he runs the company is ridiculous. That's not the act of a champion, and that's why he's not a champion - he's nothing more than a placeholder.

"He's not even a household name. In the UK, he's got a fanbase because they've promoted him well. But besides that, the guy doesn't sell."

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes Edwards won't let Covington's loud trash talk affect him.

Bisping told Sky Sports: "Leon's had a lot of attention, and he's a name now that is known all over the world of mixed martial arts.

"I don't think Colby is going to have any effect on him whatsoever, because when people are talking trash, it's actually psychological warfare. You're trying to get your opponent to doubt themselves.

"With the experience that he's got and the run that he's on and the form that he's in, I don't think that affects him one little bit."

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes Leon Edwards won't let Colby Covington's loud trash talk affect him in the build-up to his welterweight title defence at UFC 296.

Following Covington's trash-talk, Edwards is keen to silence his brash American challenger.

Edwards said: "I just want to fight him because I don't like him so that will be even more fuel for me in training. He's an alright fighter - but look at his resume compared to my resume.

"He hasn't beaten anyone in the top five, he's fought people at the back end of their careers and his last five fights are win-lose-win-lose-win, it's not consistent."

Bellator's Fabian Edwards says Colby Covington will likely be challenging older brother Leon for the UFC welterweight title next and believes Leon holds the power to stop Covington.

Edwards' brother Fabian will challenge for his first world title, at the 3Arena in Dublin at Bellator 299 this Saturday night against undefeated American Johnny Eblen.

He spoke to Sky Sports and gave his thoughts on how he sees victory for his brother against Covington.



He said: "If I step out the seat of being his brother and just think like an analyst, I feel like Leon's fought a lot these wrestler type of guys. I know Colby is a wrestler with cardio that puts a pace on you. I just feel like Leon has seen it. He's been in there with Usman. Gunnar [Nelson], was not a wrestler, but his jiu-jitsu was on point. Even RDA [Rafael dos Anjos] could wrestle a bit as well. So he's been in there with a lot of guys and he's handled that.



"I don't think he's anything that he hasn't seen before. Colby gets hurt more than Usman. When Leon hits him, he's going to feel it more than Usman did. I can see Leon potentially getting a late stoppage on him."