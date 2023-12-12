Paddy Pimblett gunning for 'fast finish' against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296

Paddy Pimblett makes his return after over 12 months out of the cage at UFC 296 on Saturday

Paddy Pimblett is returning to Las Vegas with the aim of making a statement and stopping Tony Ferguson in the first round at UFC 296 on Saturday night would certainly be one way of doing that.

The 28-year-old Liverpudlian steps back into the cage for the first time in just over 12 months at the T-Mobile Arena, venue of his last fight where he claimed a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon.

That judges' decision did not go over well with some observers, who felt Gordon had done enough to get the nod, and this time Pimblett wants to ensure there are no doubts about the validity of the outcome as he sets his sights on becoming the first fighter in the UFC to get Ferguson out of there early on.

"When people think you lost your last fight, you've got to come in a completely different fighter and prove everyone wrong - and that's my plan," Pimblett told Sky Sports.

"I just want to get a fast finish - I want to be the first person to finish Tony Ferguson in the first round.

"I'm here to make a statement, especially after my last performance. Even though I got injured, which I didn't get any credit for fighting through it, I've just to just put all of that in the rear-view.

"None of that matters now, all that matters is Tony Ferguson because he's the one standing in front of me."

Pimblett has been sidelined for most of this year after needing surgery on an ankle injury sustained in the win over Gordon, but despite fearing he might not be able to fight again this year he has recovered in time to get a place on this weekend's Vegas card.

Opponent Edwards is a veteran of the UFC, having made his debut in 2011 and previously held the interim lightweight title, but is currently on a six-fight losing streak following a third-round technical submission defeat to Bobby Green at UFC 291 in July.

Despite the lengthy layoff, Pimblett has high expectations of himself heading into the showdown with the 39-year-old American and while his intention is for the fight to not go beyond the first five minutes, the lightweight wants it to be an old-school tear-up as well.

"As I've said in most of my UFC performances, that's not me turning up," Pimblett said. "I think I've said it after every single one of my fights, 'I haven't looked good in that fight'.

"I'm my own harshest critic, so hopefully in this one I can live up to my own expectations.

"I want a war. I want to have a nice big cut on my face and have blood everywhere, that would be boss.

"You can have a first-round war, definitely - four minutes or 30 seconds to throw down with someone. You can still get fight of the year with a round."

Pimblett's return comes on a card which sees compatriot Leon Edwards defending his UFC welterweight title against Colby Covington in the main event.

This will be his second defence of the title after dethroning Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 last year and then successfully retaining the belt in a rematch with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' at UFC 286 in March.

Covington, a former interim champion who has been beaten twice by Usman, is making his first appearance in the cage since beating Jorge Masvidal in March 2022, and Pimblett expects fellow Brit Edwards to get the job done.

"Leon has had a hard route," Pimblett said. "He had to fight all the up-and-comers then sit and wait for his title shot.

"It's great he won it, and he's defended it, and I personally think he's going to defend it again against Colby.

"It's not an easy fight, but Colby has been out of the cage for two years. If Usman can out-strike him then Leon can out-strike him, but he's just got to stop the wrestling.

"Against Usman, he showed a brilliant take-down defence so if he can do the same again, I can't see Colby getting near him."