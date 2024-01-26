Nieky Holzken vs Yoshihiro Akiyama: ONE Championship's 'special rules super-fight' explained

Two combat sports legends will collide in an innovative clash this Sunday as Yoshihiro Akiyama faces Nieky Holzken in a “special rules super-fight” at ONE 165 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Akiyama, who recently starred in Netflix's Physical: 100, is an international judo gold medallist who became an MMA superstar when he won the K-1 HERO light-heavyweight Grand Prix Tournament in 2006.

Since then, the Japanese-Korean fighter has continued to test his skills against the world's best athletes and became a pop-culture staple in Asia.

Image: Yoshihiro Akiyama will collide with Nieky Holzken in Japan (Photos: ONE Championship)

Meanwhile, Holzken is considered one of the greatest lightweight strikers on the planet. The Dutchman is a multiple-time Glory Kickboxing world champion and even claimed a boxing title in 2016.

His only professional boxing defeat came against Callum Smith in the semi-final of the World Boxing Super Series. Smith went on to beat George Groves to become the WBA world champion in his next fight after Holzken.

On Sunday, at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, when these modern-day icons meet, their unique three-round battle will push the boundaries of a conventional bout.

While nearly every match is normally contested under one combat sport's ruleset, this super-fight will be different.

Special rules for a special duel

The super-fight, which will be contested at a catchweight of 187.25 pounds, will consist of three three-minute rounds, and will alternate between boxing, Muay Thai, and MMA.

Both Akiyama and Holzken will wear four-ounce MMA gloves, mouthpieces, and groin protectors for the entirety of the matchup, and the bout will unfold in a dynamic sequence with each frame following a distinct set of rules.

The first round will kick off under strict boxing rules, and each athlete will wear boxing shoes just for this initial three-minute period.

Only punching with closed fists is permitted, and strikes must make contact with the front of the glove and must land above the belt line. Spinning or jumping attacks are strictly prohibited.

Additionally, clinching or holding for any purpose is not allowed, and neither are punches to a downed opponent.

In this particular frame, the super-fight can be won via knockout or technical knockout, with three knockdowns resulting in a mandatory TKO.

Transitioning into the second round, Akiyama and Holzken will adhere to the global Muay Thai ruleset. Also, they will need to remove their boxing shoes and can only sport ankle wraps from this point on, if they choose.

The Muay Thai rules allow for a broader range of attacks, including punches, elbows, kicks, and knees, both at range and inside the clinch. Upper-body clinching is permitted, with sweeps and trips as valid methods to bring an opponent to the canvas.

Like in the opening stanza, a victory can be achieved through a knockout, technical knockout, or a mandatory TKO after three knockdowns.

The third and final round will see the super-fight utilize the global mixed martial arts ruleset.

This permits a full array of striking and grappling techniques, including punches, kicks, knees, elbows, takedowns, ground-and-pound, and submissions.

Here, the match can conclude with a knockout, technical knockout, or submission, adding a layer of unpredictability to the intriguing battle.

Notably, if the super-fight goes the distance, it will result in a mandatory draw with no judges' decision.