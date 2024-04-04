Jake Peacock, fighter with one arm shorter than the other, hopes to inspire on ONE Championship debut

Jake Peacock hopes to inspire and prove any doubters wrong on his ONE Championship debut as the fighter with one arm shorter than the other steps up to a stage he felt certain he would reach.

Peacock, the son of ex-Chelsea, QPR and Newcastle footballer Gavin Peacock and grandson of Charlton Athletic legend Keith Peacock, was born without his right hand and forearm.

Jake has not let that stop him and will head into his bantamweight Muay Thai clash against Japan's Kohei Shinjo in Bangkok on Friday with a 12-1 professional record, including 11 stoppages.

Speaking ahead of the bout, which you can watch live on Sky Sports' digital platforms from 1.30pm on Friday, Peacock told Sky Sports' John Dennen: "I hope people will be inspired.

Image: Peacock has spoken of his desire to 'inspire' people through his journey in sport (Pic: ONE)

"There might be some scepticism, there might be some doubt, but when they see my abilities hopefully that is a motivator for people.

"For people with missing limbs or people with obstacles in life… I have so many people reach out who are struggling financially, struggling with a disorder.

"I'd love to be an example of motivation and inspiration for people stuck in a rut.

"Conor McGregor said it best: 'we are not here to take part, we are here to take over'. It's the same for me.

"I have made it to the ONE Championship, the biggest martial arts organisation on the planet, but that is not the end goal.

'I was born for the world stage'

Image: Jake Peacock: 'I can't help but finish people. I do damage with my right arm. I have dropped a couple of people'

"I am here do some damage, climb the ranks and show people what I am made of. I have been ready for the world stage for a long time, I think I was born for it.

"My parents let me get on with stuff, live my life, figure it out and [my first coach] Steve Groom was the same. They have been very influential. There have been no ceilings of where I can reach. "

Peacock, who took up martial arts at the age of seven, says opponents who view his right arm as an area to exploit have been proved wrong.

"A lot of people come into the fight and maybe think that is my weaker side and are going to target that area but it has not worked out for anyone who has done that.

"I can't help but finish people. I do damage with my right arm. I have dropped a couple of people.

"I manage my distance and range well and I make it uncomfortable for people. If they put it on me, I am going to try and give something back.

"I have always been strong and had good technique but when I turned pro I had a whole mindset shift. My mentality was different, I just had this killer instinct in me."

On being part of a sporting family, Peacock added: "My dad kicked balls for a living and I kick people's heads! My grandad played over 500 games for Charlton so it is in the blood.

"If anything it motivates me more and gives me a real sense I belong in professional sport at the highest level."

