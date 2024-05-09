ONE Championship: Stefan Korodi set for bantamweight Muay Thai contest against Japan's Shinji Suzuki

After a thrilling ONE Championship debut in January, Ireland's Stefan Korodi will return on July 6.

At the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Korodi will take on Japan's Shinji Suzuki in a bantamweight Muay Thai contest on the ONE Fight Night 23 event.

It will be Korodi's second bout in ONE Championship after losing to Suablack Tor Pran49 in a wild brawl earlier this year.

Muay Thai star Suablack had to rise from the canvas in front of his compatriots to overcome Irish slugger Korodi.

The Thai striker was in all sorts of trouble when Korodi sent him crashing to the mat with a devastating right hand.

Although he barely managed to answer the referee's eight-count, Suablack powered back and knocked down the Irishman twice just seconds later.

That incredible comeback was enough to tip a unanimous decision Suablack's way.

Korodi promises another exciting fight against Suzuki on the same event that features Scottish knockout artist Nico Carrillo versus Saemapetch Fairtex.

Carillo is No 1 in the bantamweight Muay Thai rankings and expects a shot at the champion, Jonathan Haggerty next if he is victorious.

