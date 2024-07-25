Paddy Pimblett: UFC star reveals social media abuse after speaking out on men's mental health

Warning: This interview covers themes of suicide and depression which some may find distressing. If you are affected by this story, please visit sky.com/viewersupport

Paddy Pimblett opens up about his mental health ahead of UFC 304 in Manchester. Warning: This interview covers themes of suicide and depression which some may find distressing. If you are affected by this story, please visit sky.com/viewersupport

British UFC star Paddy Pimblett has revealed that he has been abused on social media following an interview in which he spoke out about his recent mental health struggles.

The Liverpudlian, known as 'Paddy the Baddy', gave a powerful interview on the Sky Sports MMA Podcast earlier in July in which he revealed that his coach almost withdrew him from his upcoming fight amid a bout of depression.

The 29-year-old said he had sought help via counselling and urged others who are struggling with similar issues to do so, describing men's mental health problems as "an epidemic".

Following the publishing of his comments on Sky Sports platforms on Wednesday, Pimblett on Thursday shared screenshots on his Instagram account of abuse that had since been directed at him.

"No wonder men don't speak up," he wrote alongside two examples of vile abuse, one of which referenced the death of 97 Liverpool fans in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

"I put my feelings out there and tell men it's okay to talk.

"I just get told to kill myself and have pictures of scousers dying sent in the replies.

"We need to change this mindset."

'I need to share this, because other people don't'

Speaking ahead of his fight on Saturday at UFC 304 in Manchester, Pimblett had detailed his recent struggles.

"About five or six weeks ago my coach was thinking about pulling me out. Mentally I just wasn't there," Pimblett said.

"I'm in the shape of my life, and I'm peaking just at the right time. Everything feels absolutely brilliant in camp.

"It's mad because five weeks ago I was thinking: 'This is the worst camp of my life, what's going on here?'

"A few things went wrong, and even a couple of weeks ago a few things personally were getting me down. A bit of depression.

"But I've got that attitude and that positivity that I can turn it around. You know my confidence, so when my coach talked about pulling me out, I was like: 'No chance'".

Pimblett first opened up about his mental health in 2022 after losing a close friend to suicide shortly before his UFC 208 victory over Jordan Leavitt.

He left the octagon in tears after urging men "to get rid of this stigma" in his post-fight interview.

Explaining his reasons for speaking out again now, Pimblett said: "I've always got a lot going on. Whenever I start feeling negative and getting down, that's when I get a bit of depression.

"Mentally, that side of things, it's hard. I wasn't in the best place five weeks ago. I actually messaged the place where I go to have a bit of counselling, and messaged the woman I go and see and said: 'Can I come and see you?' Just to have a little chat and feel better.

"I need to share this, because other people don't.

"When I mentioned this two years ago, there was a surge in calls to the Samaritans and people speaking up. Lately, there's a lad in Liverpool, who wasn't my mate but I'd met him before - he killed himself about six weeks ago.

"Just before I started camp about three months ago, another young MMA fighter who is from the north, he killed himself and he's younger than me.

"It's becoming an epidemic again. I'd rather people talk than take their own life.

"Because once you take your life, it's done. It's over. But if you talk to someone and get it off your chest, you live to fight another day as they say."

If you are affected by these issues or want to talk, please contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or visit the website www.samaritans.org