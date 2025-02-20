UFC 314: Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett to return to octagon against Michael Chandler in Miami on April 12

Paddy Pimblett will fight for the first time in nine months when he faces Michael Chandler in the co-main event at UFC 314 in Miami on April 12.

'Paddy The Baddy' will be seeking to maintain his perfect 6-0 UFC record against Chandler (2-4), who lost on his comeback in November after two years out of the octagon.

The five-round lightweight fight serves as co-main event with a clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes fight for the undisputed featherweight title.

Pimblett is coming off what was arguably his best performance in the Octagon, a first-round submission win over King Green at UFC 304 in July last year.

Victory in what is his highest-profile test to date could set up opportunities for the hugely popular Pimblett to challenge some of the division's top names.

UFC chief executive Dana White also announced the headline fight for UFC 315 in Montreal, which has a knock-on effect on Leon Edwards' next fight.

Belal Muhammad, who beat Edwards in London at UFC 304 to become welterweight champion, will defend his title in Montreal against Della Maddalena, who had previously been scheduled to face Edwards in London on March 22.

As a result of Maddalena receiving a surprise title shot, Edwards will instead face Australian Sean Brady at the O2 Arena.

The 33-year-old Edwards is seeking to put himself back into title contention after losing a decision to Muhammad in London.

