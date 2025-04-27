Ian Machado Garry: Irish fighter survives late scare from Carlos Prates, earning unanimous decision

Ian Machado Garry survived a late scare from Carlos Prates, earning a unanimous decision to cap off the welterweight main event Saturday at UFC Fight Night in Kansas.

Garry won on the judges' scorecards, 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 for a welcome victory after his defeat by Shavkat Rakhmonov in December while it was Prates' first loss in the UFC.

The Irishman survived a late blitz from the Brazilian but held on to the final bell in a tense finish.

Having complete control of four of five rounds with elusive movement, feinting, wrestling and off-balance striking attacks, Garry (16-1 MMA) said that he was unfazed by Prates' comeback-seeking attempt at a fifth-round TKO.

"I wasn't hurt enough to not know where I was, I was conscious in every moment. I know how dangerous that man is, I have nothing but respect for him," said Machado Garry after he was awarded the decision over Prates (21-7 MMA).

"That man hits like a truck. He's been on a tear but I told everyone what I was going to do - outclass him - and I believe I did that."

In his post-fight interview, Machado Garry revealed he is the back-up fighter for the welterweight title fight between champion Belal Muhammad (24-3) and Jack Della Maddalena (17-2) at UFC 315 on 10 May.

"My entire goal is to prove I'm one of the most game fighters who has ever existed. I've got the fighting Irish in my blood and this is what's next for me," he added.

Mingyang Zhang ended Anthony Smith's MMA career on a sour note in the co-main event on Saturday, defeating the former UFC light heavyweight title challenger by first-round TKO at 4:03. Zhang landed a flurry of punches and elbows to overwhelm the Nebraska native before the fight was called off.

Despite the outcome, Smith said he was proud of what he accomplished over an up-and-down career.

"I'm just gonna be grateful it happened," Smith said in the Octagon following the loss. "I appreciate you guys."

Smith retired from MMA with 25 UFC appearances, winning 13. Zhang (19-6 MMA) still has not seen the second round in any of his career wins, while Smith (37-22 MMA) ended his journey on a three-fight tailspin.