Roman Kryklia, 'kickboxing's Usyk' and Nico Carrillo look to continue devastating form live on Sky Sports

Ukraine’s destructive heavyweight Roman Kryklia looks to continue his knockout run when he fights for the ONE Championship kickboxing world title.

Kryklia, with Scottish knockout artist Nico Carrillo also on the bill, will fight Turkey's Samet Agdeve for the kickboxing world heavyweight championship, live on Sky Sports Mix at 2am on Saturday morning.

Kryklia, six foot six inches tall and 240lbs, is also ONE's reigning Muay Thai world champion. The intimidating Ukrainian has knocked out every opponent he's faced since 2020.

"I've seen many motivated, aggressive fighters but when the fight begins, they changed," Kryklia told Sky Sports. "After the first round, the first minute I saw some changes in their eyes.

"I just want to show people what I can do."

Image: Nico Carrillo has a tough challenge against Luke Lessei

He is though expecting the 21-year-old Agdeve to be a serious threat.

"It's a very interesting challenge for me," he said. "I like some very hard challenges because it can improve me.

"I don't want to say something bad about my previous opponents but this one I think will be more motivated."

Kryklia wants to dominate heavyweight Muay Thai and kickboxing the way his countryman Oleksandr Usyk has commanded heavyweight boxing.

"I think who doesn't want to be like him. He's No 1. Of course I want to make many interesting fights which will be memorable in the history of kickboxing," Kryklia said.

"I'm very honoured that I represent my country," he added. "People recognise me as a champ from Ukraine and they support Ukraine. For me it's a very big pleasure and a very big honour to represent my country on such a level in kickboxing."

Ukraine has had a lasting impact on heavyweight boxing. The Klitschko brothers held the major world titles between them before the advent of still undisputed champion Usyk.

Kryklia explained what sets Ukrainian heavyweights apart: "In Europe people want to have hard punches with good stamina, with a brave heart, maybe something else. But they don't pay attention to technique. And in Ukraine it's very important to make one exercise 100 percent. Usyk is an example of this style. His technique is brilliant.

"My school of kickboxing is the same, during the training sessions you need to do some exercises with brilliant technique," he continued. "We always teach. I'm 34 and I always learn something new.

"Brain training and coordination for heavyweights, many people don't pay attention to it but I do and I think Usyk and the Klitschko brothers they did it before.

"This is my opinion. I see the difference between my school and school of other guys around the world."

Carrillo promises surprise

Scotland's "King of the North" Carrillo is gearing up for a featherweight Muay Thai war with explosive American striker Luke Lessei, live on Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old power-striker from Glasgow will collide with the towering 6-foot-2 Lessei inside Bangkok's famous Lumpinee Stadium in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Carrillo, who holds the No 4 spot in ONE Championship's featherweight Muay Thai rankings, has promised fans a new and improved version of himself as he looks to advance even further in the division.

"I'm always in great physical condition for every fight. I'm super excited to show the fans a new version of myself," Carrillo told Sky Sports.

Born and raised in the Scotstoun area of Glasgow, Carrillo began his martial arts journey in boxing before discovering Muay Thai at 15 years old. That decision has led to a stellar professional record of 28-4 and a reputation as one of the most powerful hitters in the sport.

The Scottish star previously excelled with four consecutive knockout victories in the bantamweight division, including a stoppage win over Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama.

However, when Carrillo challenged for the ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 170 in January, 6-foot-4 phenom Nabil Anane caught him early and ultimately stopped him in the first round.

Most viewers observed that the Scottish powerhouse seemed drained of energy, and that defeat prompted a move up to featherweight, where Carrillo has already made his mark. He handed striking ace Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong a devastating second-round knockout loss in April, announcing his arrival to the new weight class in emphatic fashion.

"I feel like I'm really made for this division," he said. "I'm really strong. I'm much faster. I was always [dangerous] before at bantamweight, but now it's much better."

Now, with his finishing instincts sharpened and his power enhanced, the "King of the North" is eyeing another spectacular stoppage.

"I'm always looking for the finish. I have a 100 percent finishing rate in ONE Championship, and I don't plan on changing that now," he warned.

"My power is even better now, and that will be on display. I'll come at him with the weapons and techniques that I've been sharpening the most. I don't want to ruin the surprise."

World title on the horizon

Liam Nolan, a former world champion and ONE Championship star, analyses Carrillo versus Lessei:

"This is a great fight. Luke Lessei's really good.

"Carrillo's got the power. He's obviously got the work ethic and the mindset.

"Now he's got to fight these big guys, Luke Lessei is very tall for the weight. So now how is he going to adjust to this new size? Obviously he can hit but he's going to have to fight people who can also hit that little bit heavier. It's different when you're fighting these different sized guys, you're going to be a different size as well. Do you move the same way? It's interesting to see how he's going to be fighting bigger guys.

"With Luke Lessei, he's so big for this weight, if he comes in drained it might affect him actually. He's got to get his nutrition right weeks out from this fight. I've been with him on fight weeks and he was really struggling… Maybe experience has taught him now.

"The winner most likely has got titles on the horizon. Maybe their next fight or the next fight after that. It's an important fight for both of them."

Watch Roman Kryklia and Nico Carrillo live on Sky Sports Mix from 2am on Saturday morning.